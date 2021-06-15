Home / News / Entertainment News / Kevin Bacon, Peter Dinklage face-off in 'The Toxic Avenger' remake
Kevin Bacon, Peter Dinklage face-off in 'The Toxic Avenger' remake

Sushmita Sen
Kevin Bacon is the newest member added to the cast of the upcoming remake of the 1984 movie, The Toxic Avenger. The Footloose actor has been roped in to play the role of a villain opposite Peter Dinklage, who plays the protagonist. The film, which will be directed and written by Macon Blair, is set to go under production later this month in Bulgaria.

'LOTR' actor Elijah Woods was rumored to be the villain

The remake of Troma's The Toxic Avenger was announced back in 2019, and has been in news about its cast for a long time. Before Bacon, rumors pointed at Elijah Wood for the villain's role. There's no doubt that the LOTR actor would have done a great job, but this piece of news surely leaves Bacon and The Toxic Avenger fans overjoyed.

The talented star cast of 'The Toxic Avenger'

Peter Dinklage in The Toxic Avenger

The 1984 cult movie, written and directed by Lloyd Kaufman was a smash-hit, which is now being remade by Legendary Entertainment. It has created tremendous hype due to its cast members like Dinklage and Bacon. Jacob Tremblay, who was Blue in The Smurfs 2 and Taylour Paige, who starred in Zola, are also among the final star cast members in the remake.

Dinklage was the first actor to join the cast

Dinklage was the first actor to bag the remake, and he was roped in around December last year. Known for his legendary character of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, his casting gave Blair's upcoming movie a lot of attention. He is well-known for his performances in projects like I Care A Lot, X-Men: Days of Future Past and Avengers: Infinity War.

A movie about superhero and toxic waste

The original movie revolved around a janitor, who is pushed into a vat of toxic waste that transforms him into a mutant called The Toxic Avenger. The film is his journey of how he saves everyone from greed and corruption. The remake is based on the same plot, which means Dinklage will be Melvin Ferd and Bacon might be the Cigar Face villain.

