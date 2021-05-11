'Fatherhood' trailer: Kevin Hart sparkles in rare serious, emotional acting

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 11, 2021, 01:30 pm

While Kevin Hart is known for his impeccable comedy, it's not often we get to see the emotional, serious side of his acting chops. That we are going to see in Netflix's upcoming movie, Fatherhood, where he plays a single dad, paying a perfect ode to them. The trailer dropped recently; keep the tissues ready, because it surely will tug at your heartstrings.

Twitter Post

The film is 'based on an inspiring true story'

Story

What is the movie all about?

Fatherhood is based on the 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin. It follows the story of Hart's character, whose wife dies after childbirth, and he is tasked with taking care of their daughter on his own. It chronicles his struggles, as his family doubts his parenting abilities.

'Fatherhood': Cast, release date, and more details

Apart from Hart, the cast includes Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, and Paul Reiser. Fatherhood is directed by Paul Weitz (of Little Fockers fame). It will hit Netflix on June 18, just in time for Father's Day. Notably, Channing Tatum was initially cast as the lead in 2015. However, Hart replaced him in 2019. Tatum remains an executive producer of the project.

Statement

Did you know: Its script brought tears to Hart's eyes?

About his role, Hart told Deadline, "When I started reading this script, I was immediately touched and brought to tears." "At HartBeat, we seek to provide the audience with stories that evoke true emotions and this story does just that. Our hope is to bring honor to the Logelin family, thrilled to work with Sony, Paul, and Temple Hill on such an incredible project."

Projects

He also will be seen in Christmas classic 'Scrooged' remake

Apart from Fatherhood, Hart has many new projects that we can look forward to. This includes The Man from Toronto, remake of Planes, Trains, And Automobiles, Monopoly, Coparenting, and My Own Worst Enemy, among others. He also will be seen in the Christmas classic Scrooged remake. Given Hart's inclination toward comedy, it will surely be a fun retelling of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.