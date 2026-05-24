Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' tops Screenwriters Awards 2026 Entertainment May 24, 2026

The Screenwriters Association Awards 2026 just wrapped up in Mumbai, and Aryan Khan's Netflix debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood took home some of the night's biggest honors.

Aryan, along with Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, won Best Screenplay for Web Comedy/Musical/Romance, and he also grabbed Best Dialogue in that category.

Black Warrant was another standout, winning Best Screenplay (Web Drama) for Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay, plus Best Lyrics for Anvita Dutt's "Naseeba."