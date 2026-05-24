Khan's 'The Bads of Bollywood' tops Screenwriters Awards 2026
The Screenwriters Association Awards 2026 just wrapped up in Mumbai, and Aryan Khan's Netflix debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood took home some of the night's biggest honors.
Aryan, along with Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, won Best Screenplay for Web Comedy/Musical/Romance, and he also grabbed Best Dialogue in that category.
Black Warrant was another standout, winning Best Screenplay (Web Drama) for Satyanshu Singh and Arkesh Ajay, plus Best Lyrics for Anvita Dutt's "Naseeba."
Sahay, Singh and 'Stolen' among winners
Aranya Sahay picked up Best Debut for Humans in the Loop. Smita Singh won Web Drama - Best Story for Khauf, while Paatal Lok - Season 2 scored Best Screenplay (Web Drama).
Pushpa Impossible took home Television - Best Story; Stolen won both Feature Film - Best Story and Screenplay.
And yes, Gulzar's lyrics for Hum Fanaa (Gustaakh Ishq) were recognized too.
The night was a big celebration of fresh storytelling across Indian cinema and streaming!