'Khatron Ke Khiladi-11': How much is Rohit Shetty, participants charging?

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 12:10 pm
'Khatron Ke Khiladi-11': How much is Rohit Shetty, participants charging?
Here's what the famous contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' are charging for the show

The excitement quotient for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has gone up tremendously ever since anchor Rohit Shetty shared a charged-up promo clip on social media. The show that boasts of names like Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and many others will reportedly premiere in July. Details about the paycheck Shetty is receiving, and also of each contestant per episode is also out.

In this article
Information

Vaidya getting a whopping amount of Rs. 15 lakh/episode

Vaidya, the OG of reality shows, will be taking his cake and eating it too by becoming the highest paid contestant this season. He reportedly has charged Rs. 15L per episode. His glorious run on Bigg Boss 14 has apparently paved the way for this enormous remuneration. Next is, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, as she is charging Rs. 10 lakh per episode.

Details

Anushka Sen, youngest contestant, will take home Rs. 5 lakh/episode

Third in line is Arjun Bijlani, who became immensely popular for his role in Naagin and Miley Jab Hum Tum, will pocket a sweet Rs. 7L per episode. Baalveer star and this season's youngest Anushka Sen, who's down with COVID-19 presently, will be getting an amount of Rs. 5L every episode. Another Bigg Boss alum Nikki Tamboli is reportedly getting Rs. 4.43L per episode.

Remuneration

Here's how much audience-favorite Shweta Tiwari will be pocketing

Audience-favorite Shweta Tiwari, who is embroiled in an ugly custody battle with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, will be charging around Rs. 4 lakh every episode. Actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla is getting close to Rs. 4.25 lakh. Reality-TV staple Varun Sood is being paid Rs 3.83 lakh, while Bigg Boss 13 favorite Vishal Aditya Singh is charging Rs 3.34 lakh.

The host

Rohit Shetty remains the highest paid, naturally

Shetty, who is hosting his seventh season this year, naturally remains the highest paid. He is charging Rs. 49 lakh per episode! The stunt-based reality show, inspired by the English show Fear Factor, has participants try out daredevil stunts to conquer over their fear. Shetty took over from 2014, with a break in 2016. Previously Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra had hosted the show.

