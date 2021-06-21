Home / News / Entertainment News / These are the contestants who made it to 'KKK' top-5
The season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi has everyone excited since its charged-up promo was shared by anchor Rohit Shetty. Shetty has now informed that they have wrapped up its shooting. The season, being shot in Cape Town, boasts of names like Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen and many others as contestants. And now, names of top five finalists have emerged.

The winner will be announced during a live telecast later

Even though the finale task has been conducted, the name of the winner will be announced later, at a live event, like every year. Daily soap veteran Divyanka Tripathi reportedly became the first finalist on the show. Next was Roadies winner and Ace of Space contestant Varun Sood. He reportedly suffered a thumb injury during the shoot, but overcame it and became a finalist.

Audience favorite Shweta Tiwari has managed to reach the top five. Meanwhile, Naagin actor Arjun Bijlani, who is new to the world of reality shows, displayed his courage to make it to the final five. Another Bigg Boss alum, Vishal Aditya Singh also cracked the list. However, he was eliminated, previous reports had stated.

This season marked Shetty's seventh stint as a host and he reportedly charged Rs. 49L per day for it. Sharing an emotional farewell note, he wrote, "At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination."

Shetty also thanked everyone for "making this season happen against all the odds". The show made headlines recently when youngest participant on the show, Sen contracted COVID-19. She was diagnosed during a regular check-up and was quarantined. Other remaining contestants and crew members were also tested, but thankfully their reports came negative. The show might premiere in July on Colors TV.

