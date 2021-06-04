'Feel like f***ing failure,' Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kanye

Kim Kardashian broke down about her divorce in 'KUWTK's latest episode

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce has been a hot topic ever since it was first reported. Now, Kardashian has opened up about their marriage woes on camera, for the first time, in her family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The latest episode saw the billionaire break down in front of her sisters, and say, "I feel like a f***ing failure."

Details

'Kanye should have a wife that supports his every move'

While the trailer of the final season had hinted toward a discussion on the topic, yesterday's episode featured a devastated Kardashian lamenting how another of her marriage was ending, and that she wasn't the right choice for West. "He should have a wife that supports his every move, travels with him, does everything and I can't," the businesswoman told sisters Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

Breakdown

Khloe later said how Kardashian was 'struggling privately'

Confessing that she just wants to be "happy" now, the model said that she "can't even think about that (her divorce)." "I feel like a f***ing failure and it's, like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser." While Khloe wasn't in this scene, she mentioned elsewhere how Kardashian was "struggling privately behind the camera" and that it has been "tough."

Information

Ugly fights were brought up; 'it's all calm,' says Kardashian

She also hinted at a few fights that the former couple had been having. To this, Kardashian maintained "there's no fighting," adding cryptically, "Now it's all calm so I just roll with it, you know?" As per TMZ, KimYe has been attending marriage counseling for the majority of 2020, and they were faring well, until things deescalated fast. Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

Divorce details

Kardashian and West have decided to co-parent their four kids

More details might pop up in the future, but for now, we know that both Kardashian and West have agreed to have joint custody of their four children- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. In response to the divorce suit, West also agreed that none of them needed spousal support. Property division was also not a problem, as they kept it separate from the start.