Klum transforms into 'Veiled Vestal' sculpture at Met Gala 2026

Klum's costume comfortable, earned Wintour's approval

Klum's outfit blended latex and spandex for a sculpted effect that was surprisingly comfortable; she told Vogue on the carpet, . ".. I can sit, I can eat. I can do anything," though statues don't get bathroom breaks!

She admitted she was nervous about Anna Wintour's approval but felt relieved when Klum asked Wintour if she liked it and Wintour said yes.

The look sparked buzz all night as Klum mingled with stars like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, proving her flair for creative costumes is still unmatched.