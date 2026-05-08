Klum transforms into 'Veiled Vestal' sculpture at Met Gala 2026
Heidi Klum turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala by transforming into a living sculpture inspired by Raffaelle Monti's "Veiled Vestal."
Her marble-like look was crafted with prosthetic makeup and the look took special-effects artist Mike Marino three months and five hours to come together.
The theme was "Costume Art," and Klum definitely brought the art.
Klum's costume comfortable, earned Wintour's approval
Klum's outfit blended latex and spandex for a sculpted effect that was surprisingly comfortable; she told Vogue on the carpet, . ".. I can sit, I can eat. I can do anything," though statues don't get bathroom breaks!
She admitted she was nervous about Anna Wintour's approval but felt relieved when Klum asked Wintour if she liked it and Wintour said yes.
The look sparked buzz all night as Klum mingled with stars like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, proving her flair for creative costumes is still unmatched.