'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special coming this month. Where are the tissues?

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 14, 2021, 11:26 am

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special is coming on May 27

It's finally arriving! HBO Max has announced the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special premiere date. The episode is coming on May 27, so that's barely a fortnight's wait. Notably, it's happening 17 years after the last episode of the hit sitcom aired. The original cast- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer- will be joined by many other celebrities.

Guest stars

The guest list for the special is seriously stacked

The guests, who will be accompanying the friends for the special episode, include Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Kit Harington, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Larry Hankin, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Elliott Gould, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Malala Yousafzai, and Maggie Wheeler. Now, that's an entire galaxy packed in one episode, isn't it?

Instagram Post

Here's the list of legendary guest line-up

Details

The teaser clip of the special defined friendship

Along with announcing the stellar guest list, the official handle of the show also posted a teaser. It showed the six, we have grown up watching, holding one another, and walking down a path, while their backs are facing the camera. The clip, exuding a lot of love, is blurry at first, but becomes clear later. No wonder it already got over 20L views.

This is the official post where premiere date was announced

Information

Please note: Reunion special is not a 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' episode

A major reminder for all the fans of the sitcom: The reunion special isn't a scripted episode of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S series. Kudrow confirmed it first in an interview a while ago. "It's not like a scripted thing. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped (sic)," she said.

Accolades

The show has been a fan favorite since its premiere

The show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has an almost cult-like following. It is a series loved by fans and critics across the globe. Throughout its 10-season run, it was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and won the Outstanding Comedy Series award for its eighth season in 2002. The show is ranked as one of the greatest TV shows of all time by multiple media organizations.