Home / News / Entertainment News / 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special coming this month. Where are the tissues?
Entertainment

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special coming this month. Where are the tissues?

Written by
Pranav Dixit
Last updated on May 14, 2021, 11:26 am
'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special coming this month. Where are the tissues?
'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special is coming on May 27

It's finally arriving! HBO Max has announced the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special premiere date. The episode is coming on May 27, so that's barely a fortnight's wait. Notably, it's happening 17 years after the last episode of the hit sitcom aired. The original cast- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer- will be joined by many other celebrities.

In this article
Guest stars

The guest list for the special is seriously stacked

The guests, who will be accompanying the friends for the special episode, include Justin Bieber, BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Kit Harington, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, Larry Hankin, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Elliott Gould, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Malala Yousafzai, and Maggie Wheeler. Now, that's an entire galaxy packed in one episode, isn't it?

Instagram Post

Here's the list of legendary guest line-up

Details

The teaser clip of the special defined friendship

Along with announcing the stellar guest list, the official handle of the show also posted a teaser. It showed the six, we have grown up watching, holding one another, and walking down a path, while their backs are facing the camera. The clip, exuding a lot of love, is blurry at first, but becomes clear later. No wonder it already got over 20L views.

Instagram Post

This is the official post where premiere date was announced

Information

Please note: Reunion special is not a 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' episode

A major reminder for all the fans of the sitcom: The reunion special isn't a scripted episode of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S series. Kudrow confirmed it first in an interview a while ago. "It's not like a scripted thing. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped (sic)," she said.

Accolades

The show has been a fan favorite since its premiere

The show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S, has an almost cult-like following. It is a series loved by fans and critics across the globe. Throughout its 10-season run, it was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards and won the Outstanding Comedy Series award for its eighth season in 2002. The show is ranked as one of the greatest TV shows of all time by multiple media organizations.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Army of the Dead' 15-minute review: A true cinematic masterpiece

Latest News

ISUZU D-MAX Hi-Lander available with benefits worth Rs. 1.5 lakh

Auto

'Enola Holmes 2' with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill coming

Entertainment

FA Cup, Chelsea vs Leicester City: Decoding the major stats

Sports

Black fungus has reportedly claimed 52 lives in Maharashtra

India

'Narrow politics': Health Minister criticizes states demanding more vaccines

India

Latest Entertainment News

Interesting facts about Cate Blanchett on her 52nd birthday

Entertainment

Is 'The Family Man 2' premiering on June 11?

Entertainment

Amazon Prime buys exclusive rights to Oscar-winning film 'Another Round'

Entertainment

'Army of the Dead' 15-minute review: A true cinematic masterpiece

Entertainment

Not father, Prasoon Joshi wrote COVID-19 poem, clarifies Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment
Trending Topics