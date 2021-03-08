Anushka Sharma, daughter's beautiful picture surfaces, courtesy father Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Monday shared a heart-warming picture of his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and their daughter Vamika. In the caption, the star cricketer went on to reveal ways in which women are stronger than men.
His post on International Women's Day today trended quickly with netizens showering love on the new-born as well as her mother.
Sharma seen staring lovingly at her daughter in the picture
In the picture, a smiling Sharma can be seen looking toward her daughter, who places her little hand on the actress's cheek.
The celebrity couple welcomed their first-born on January 11. With this picture, Vamika has debuted on her father's Instagram account, which boasts of 101 million followers.
She had made an appearance on Sharma's account on February 1, when her name was revealed.
Details
Kohli spoke about true strength and divinity of women
Along with the picture, Kohli wrote, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. (sic)"
He added that after witnessing childbirth, one understands the true strength and divinity of women and is able to decipher why "God created life inside them."
"It's because they are way stronger than us men," he added.
Quote
He called Sharma fierce, compassionate, and strong
"Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world, (sic)" he wrote.
Instagram Post
You can see the post here
Reception
The picture got nearly 31,000 comments in just one hour
The picture garnered 3,525,221 likes on Instagram at the time of publishing and nearly 31,000 comments.
It also evoked comments from celebrities like Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Vaani Kapoor. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal posted a heart emoji.
The picture also made its way on Twitter, with #AnushkaSharma becoming one of the trending topics. Considering how famous the couple is, the reception the picture got was hardly surprising.