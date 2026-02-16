'Kohrra 2': Jaideep Ahlawat's brief role sparks memes, tweets

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for Paatal Lok and Ikkis, popped up unexpectedly as a railway lineman in Kohrra Season 2's fourth episode. His brief role helps SI Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh) and ASI Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) access crucial CCTV footage tied to NRI Preet Bajwa's murder case.

His character doesn't notice anything odd on footage Ahlawat's character is asked if he noticed anything odd on the footage, but he admits being too busy with work to spot anything.

Still, reviewing the video helps the cops realize their suspect has a limp—giving their investigation a much-needed clue.

Fans loved his unexpected cameo Social media lit up after his appearance.

One fan wrote, "i screamed and hollered when i saw him!!! epic cameo!!!" Another wrote, "Too much IMMENSE TALENT can be spotted just in this single frameee! Powerful trip,"

Netflix India even shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.