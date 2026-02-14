Konkona Sen Sharma's 'Accused' gets release date on Netflix
Konkona Sen Sharma's new film, Accused, lands on Netflix February 27.
Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and produced by Dharma Productions, this psychological thriller follows a celebrated London doctor whose life unravels after allegations of sexual misconduct.
Pratibha Rannta also stars alongside Sen Sharma.
More about the film
Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, the film dives into power dynamics and questions of truth—pitting one woman's word against another's under intense public glare.
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh from Netflix India describes it as an emotionally charged look at belief and the ripple effects of accusations, with nuanced performances that avoid easy answers.
When and where to watch the film
Accused will stream exclusively on Netflix starting February 27.