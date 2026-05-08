Kripke defends character focus in 'The Boys' final season
Entertainment
Eric Kripke, the mind behind Prime Video's The Boys, is responding to fans upset about the fifth and final season.
Some viewers called recent episodes "filler," but Kripke says character development is what really matters: "None of the things that happen in the last few episodes will matter if you don't flesh out the characters."
'The Boys' prioritizes emotion over action
Kripke explained that with so many main characters, The Boys focuses on emotional growth instead of nonstop action. Otherwise, it all just feels empty.
As the final season unfolds under Homelander's chaotic rule, expect tough choices and even some shocking character deaths (as teased by Jack Quaid).
New episodes drop Wednesdays on Prime Video.