'Gossip Girl' reboot teaser: Young fashionistas set screen on fire

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 30, 2021, 03:13 pm

She's back and sassy as ever! The official teaser of the highly-awaited reboot of Gossip Girl is finally here. Actress Kristen Bell returns as the narrator for the iconic CW series reboot. Talented actors like Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, and Whitney Peak will be starring in the upcoming show.

Teaser

The teaser reveals the new, fashion forward cast

The teaser starts with a familiar Upper East Side, New York City setting inside a big and beautiful penthouse. We hear Bell's narration as the fans get a fresh look at the new fashionable ensemble of teens. "You've gotten so comfortable — thinking you're in control of your image, your actions," Bell says in her mischievous tone in the background.

Reboot

The show takes off nine years after the original

According to the teaser, the show will explore the lives of this new younger generation of Manhattan elites obsessed with social media, selfies, and high fashion. We see the X and O signs flash over each of the characters. The show is set nine years after the original Gossip Girl website went dark, and it seems like she's back to reveal more scandalous secrets.

Posters

New 'Gossip Girl' posters also released

In addition to the much-anticipated teaser trailer, HBO Max has also released some new posters. We see the familiar X and O signs graffitied in neon colors over each of the new cast members' faces. Joshua Safran, writer and executive producer of the original show, is the showrunner for the Gossip Girl reboot. The show will premiere on July 8 on HBO Max.

Twitter Post

Gossip Girl shared a look at one of the characters

Success

Original show was a fan-favorite, won 18 Teen Choice Awards

The original Gossip Girl show ran for six seasons on The CW starting in 2007. It starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, Taylor Momsen, and Ed Westwick, among others. The show was a hit among fans as well as critics. Gossip Girl was nominated for numerous awards when it was on air and it even won 18 Teen Choice Awards.