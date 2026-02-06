Kristen Stewart says Trump-era US feels 'destabilizing,' considering moving abroad
Entertainment
Kristen Stewart is considering leaving the US, saying the current political climate feels "destabilizing" and that "reality is breaking completely under Trump."
She shared that this environment makes her feel less safe and stifles her creativity as an artist.
Stewart is thinking about moving to Europe
Stewart is thinking about moving to Europe, where she finds filmmaking more open and collaborative.
She hopes to make movies there and bring them back to American audiences, following a path similar to other stars like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell who've moved abroad.