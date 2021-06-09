'Raabta' anniversary: Kriti Sanon talks about her 'connection' with SSR

Kriti Sanon remembered her "first and last" collaboration with SSR, 'Raabta'

Kriti Sanon took to social media today to commemorate the fourth anniversary of her film Raabta, and write a heartfelt note for the same. In it, she fondly remembered her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with the post, she also shared a behind the scenes video. The post, which read pretty sincere, received a lot of love from their fans and friends.

'It was just meant to be...', says Sanon

Sanon started her caption with a line from the movie, which can be roughly translated to, "When the bodies connect, they wither and die. When souls connect, they remain connected". The caption reads, "I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo (director Dinesh Vijan) and MaddockFilms was just meant to be..."

'Little did i know it'd be our first and last'

She goes on to talk about Rajput and the film, while expressing grief over the fact that the film will remain her and Rajput's "first and last." The Heropanti actress concluded saying, "Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last..."

Don't forget to check out when Sanon lifts SSR!

'Raabta' turned out to be a box-office debacle

The movie, which marked Vijan's debut as a director, was a dud at the box office. The film's music, VFX visuals and the chemistry between Rajput and Sanon were widely appreciated, but it failed to draw audiences to the theaters. The action-comedy told the story of two star-crossed lovers, who are reincarnated after they were unable to unite in their previous life.

Rajput was found dead at his residence; investigation still on

Separately, Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020. His death was ruled as a suicide initially, but after national uproar, the investigation was handed over to CBI. Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate also joined. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abetting his suicide, and also of money laundering. NCB caught his former flatmate for questioning recently.