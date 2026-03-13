Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur are officially married! Details here

Instead of a big reception, they threw a relaxed terrace

Instead of a big reception, the couple threw a relaxed terrace sundowner for friends: think sunset views and familiar faces like Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora.

For the main celebration, they sent out quirky invites for "The Party, After" in March 2026 at a South Mumbai venue.

The invite summed up their style: "Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows."