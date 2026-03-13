Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur are officially married! Details here
TV actor Kritika Kamra and host Gaurav Kapur are officially married!
They registered their marriage in early March 2026 at their Bandra home, surrounded by close friends and family.
Kritika wore a red silk saree gifted by her mom, while Gaurav went with an ivory-gold bandhgala, simple, meaningful choices that matched the vibe.
Instead of a big reception, they threw a relaxed terrace
Instead of a big reception, the couple threw a relaxed terrace sundowner for friends: think sunset views and familiar faces like Farhan Akhtar and Malaika Arora.
For the main celebration, they sent out quirky invites for "The Party, After" in March 2026 at a South Mumbai venue.
The invite summed up their style: "Easy. Unhurried. Come early. Stay as long as the night allows."
Kritika and Gaurav went public with their relationship in December
Kritika and Gaurav went public with their relationship in December through cozy breakfast date photos on Instagram, a sweet nod to Gaurav's show.
Their story has been all about shared moments leading up to this happy new chapter together.