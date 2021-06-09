Feud continues: Salman Khan now demands contempt action against KRK

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 09, 2021, 12:29 pm

Salman files contempt action application as KRK continues Twitter attack

Things are surely getting heated up between the Khans, i.e., Salman and Kamaal R (KRK). Since KRK is still continuing his Twitter digs, despite an undertaking not to do so, Salman Khan now wants a contempt action taken against the actor/critic. The superstar filed an application before a court on Monday, seeking the same. To note, it's a part of the ongoing defamation suit.

Details

KRK promised to not defame Salman online, broke it nonetheless

The defamation suit, filed last month, sought to restrain the self-proclaimed critic from making any derogatory comment on Salman, his business ventures, and films. During the first hearing, KRK's lawyer had said in court that his client won't share "remarks of defamatory nature against the plaintiff (Salman) on social media till next date." But that has not been the case, and hence the application.

Recent

Next hearing on the application is on June 11

While filing the application, the Kick star's advocate Pradip Ghandy told Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe that KRK's defamatory tweets were "contempt of court." After this development, the court posted it for further hearing on June 11. It added that till then, earlier statements made by KRK's advocate Manoj Gadkari about his client not making "remarks of defamatory nature" will remain in place.

Background

His review of 'Radhe' has been at the center stage

This entire mess started with KRK's Radhe review. In that, he apparently had made insulting comments about Salman's venture, Being Human, after which a case was slapped. This has been clarified by Khan's legal team as well. But, the Deshdrohi actor still believes that the Bhai of Bollywood was upset with him over his not-so-positive review of his latest action-thriller, and hence the suit.

Call out

KRK praised Vivek Oberoi for speaking 'pure truth' recently

Meanwhile, in another tweet, KRK was seen urging his "friends Bollywood wala" to speak up against "bhaigiri" sans any fear. In this light, he also praised Vivek Oberoi for his recent interview. The Dum actor had said in that talk that the movie industry is incapable of accepting criticisms. Applauding this "pure truth", KRK wrote, "Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant. Keep it up!"

Information

KRK had recently brought in Govinda in the mess too

Like Oberoi, KRK had tweeted to thank one Govinda earlier. While people believed that it was Bollywood's Govinda, the actor in question dissociated himself from the matter in an interview. It was only then that the critic clarified his "Govinda Bhai" was someone else.