'KSBKBT 2' recap: Vrinda helps Mihir recover, but with a twist

In this episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Vrinda steps up for Mihir's recovery after his hospital stay, but with a twist—she disguises herself as his therapist to help him.

Vrinda's therapy session for Mihir Vrinda's therapy session kicks off with some classic drama: she spills rice, catches Mihir mid-fall, and even touches his feet out of respect.

Mihir finds the rehab tough but sticks it out for the full hour.

Things get emotional when Vrinda accidentally calls him "papa," which brings up memories for Mihir—but Vrinda stays in disguise and keeps things professional.

Tension brews as Mihir remembers something important While scolding Mihir about his meds, Vrinda won't let her guard down or drop the act.

Meanwhile, Mihir notices a watch similar to the one linked to his accident and can't remember where he has seen it before.

There's family tension too—Tulsi teases Vrinda about being back home, while Vrinda vents about Angad siding with Ranvijay.

The episode mixes nostalgia, family drama, and a hint of mystery that could mean trouble ahead for Tulsi.