'KSBKBT 2': Tulsi's calmness shines through as Mihir heads for surgery
Entertainment
In the latest Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 episode, Mihir lands in the hospital after saving Tulsi from a factory accident caused by Ranvijay and Suhas.
While chaos unfolds, Tulsi steps up—handling his admission and making sure doctors have all his details.
On the side, Mitali calls out Munni's fake social account used to message Ritik.
Angad clashes with Ritik
As Mihir heads into surgery, Angad pushes for a second opinion and clashes with Ritik about the risks, leaving Tulsi trying to keep things calm.
The rebooted show stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay and is packed with messy family dynamics, betrayals, and plenty of twists—no wonder it's grabbing attention all over again.