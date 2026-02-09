'KSBKBT 2': Tulsi's calmness shines through as Mihir heads for surgery

Angad clashes with Ritik

As Mihir heads into surgery, Angad pushes for a second opinion and clashes with Ritik about the risks, leaving Tulsi trying to keep things calm.

The rebooted show stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay and is packed with messy family dynamics, betrayals, and plenty of twists—no wonder it's grabbing attention all over again.