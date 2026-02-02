'KSBKBT2': Tulsi's team wins the saree order, Noina fails again Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

In the latest "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" episode, Tulsi and her crew pull off a tough win—delivering the 1000 saree sample order, even as Noina tries to trip them up.

Their hard work pays off with a massive ₹10L contract.

Meanwhile, Ritik opens up to his mother about his struggles and asks her for one chance; he also tells Tulsi about the auction and adds that she is the only one who can save the factory now.