'KSBKBT2': Tulsi's team wins the saree order, Noina fails again
Entertainment
In the latest "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" episode, Tulsi and her crew pull off a tough win—delivering the 1000 saree sample order, even as Noina tries to trip them up.
Their hard work pays off with a massive ₹10L contract.
Meanwhile, Ritik opens up to his mother about his struggles and asks her for one chance; he also tells Tulsi about the auction and adds that she is the only one who can save the factory now.
Mihir's support for Tulsi
Tulsi chooses Mihir's factory to handle the huge order after Ritik admits he needs backup.
Ajay appreciates her kindness and grit.
The episode wraps with Mihir quietly rooting for Tulsi's success, while Noina's sabotage falls flat.