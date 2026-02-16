'KSBKT 2' Valentine's Day special: Mihir-Tulsi dinner sparks family drama Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Valentine's Day on "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" gets interesting when Mihir and Tulsi's dinner sparks gossip—especially from Noina, who tries to use their issues against them.

But her scheme totally flops when Babu Ji surprises everyone by insisting Mihir and Tulsi must stick together until the family pays off its debts.