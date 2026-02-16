'KSBKT 2' Valentine's Day special: Mihir-Tulsi dinner sparks family drama
Entertainment
Valentine's Day on "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" gets interesting when Mihir and Tulsi's dinner sparks gossip—especially from Noina, who tries to use their issues against them.
But her scheme totally flops when Babu Ji surprises everyone by insisting Mihir and Tulsi must stick together until the family pays off its debts.
Dev feels shaken, while Noina is left speechless
Noina is left stunned by Babu Ji's decision, while Dev feels pretty shaken watching the drama unfold.
Saloni decides to leave with Mihir and Tulsi, adding to the emotional mix.
On a lighter note, there's also a funny scene with Ritik, Munni, and her fiance Rahul caught in traffic—bringing some comic relief to all the tension.