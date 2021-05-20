Kumail Nanjiani to play Chippendales, first all-male stripping troupe, founder

Written by Pranav Dixit Mail Last updated on May 20, 2021, 10:19 pm

Kumail Nanjiani to play Somen Banerjee in 'Immigrant'

Pakistani-American actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in an upcoming Hulu series titled Immigrant. The limited series drama will be based on the famous stripper troupe Chippendales, and Nanjiani will play the role of its founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee, an Indian-American entrepreneur. The Eternals star will also be attached as the executive producer of the much-awaited series.

Introduction

Who is Somen "Steve" Banerjee?

Born in Mumbai, India, Banerjee started off as an operator at a petrol pump in Los Angeles. Later, he bought a nightclub and hosted parties featuring exotic female dancers. In 1979, he decided to add a male stripper dance troupe to entice female audiences. This idea was the first of its kind at that time, and it turned out to be a successful venture.

Crime

The dark side of Banerjee - Arson, racketeering, murder plot

Banerjee collaborated with Emmy Award-winning producer Nick De Noia for a more theatrical show, but ended up in a plot to kill him due to a business disagreement. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of arson, racketeering, and murder for hire. The entrepreneur committed suicide just hours before he was due for imprisonment. He would have received a sentence of 26 years.

Adaptations

Chippendales has been adapted into movies multiple times

The series will consist of a total of eight episodes featuring the real-life story of Banerjee. It is described as a dark comedy that will take a closer look at the unique male dance group that became a cultural phenomenon. The story had spawned multiple films in the past, including The Chippendales Murder in 2000 and Just Can't Get Enough two years later.

Information

The writer is coming up with another anticipated Hulu series

Immigrant is the second green-lit Hulu series for writer and executive producer Robert Siegel. He is also the writer of the upcoming miniseries Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. The first look of the pair, recreating an iconic Anderson-Lee pose in full makeup, was recently unveiled and garnered rave reviews from fans and celebrities.

Details

Nanjiani set to play Kingo in Marvel film 'Eternals'

Meanwhile, Nanjiani became a household name in Hollywood after starring in HBO comedy Silicon Valley, which ran for six seasons. He was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars alongside his wife, Emily V. Gordon, for The Big Sick. The actor is set to appear in the Marvel film Eternals as Kingo and in Disney's Obi-Wan Kenobi series soon.