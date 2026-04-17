Kumar arrested in Shetty Mumbai home shooting linked to extortion
After months on the run, Pradeep Kumar (also known as Gaath) has been arrested for his role in the shooting outside director Rohit Shetty's Mumbai home.
The arrest happened on April 16, thanks to a joint effort by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Mumbai Police.
This all traces back to a February attack by the Shubham Lonkar gang, who were trying to scare Shetty into paying extortion money, a move that sent shockwaves through Bollywood.
Kumar found near Agra after probe
Kumar was found near Agra after some serious tech work and intelligence gathering by investigators.
He was reportedly motivated by the Lonkar gang's presence on Facebook and Instagram and now joins eight others already behind bars for this case.
Legal action is underway under tough organized-crime laws, showing authorities are serious about protecting public figures from these kinds of threats.