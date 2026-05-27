Kumar and Gabbi's 'Bhooth Bangla' by Priyadarshan heads to Netflix Entertainment May 27, 2026

Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is heading to Netflix after a hit run in theaters.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani.

While Netflix holds the post-theatrical streaming rights, fans are still waiting for an official streaming date.