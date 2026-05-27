Kumar and Gabbi's 'Bhooth Bangla' by Priyadarshan heads to Netflix
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is heading to Netflix after a hit run in theaters.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Asrani.
While Netflix holds the post-theatrical streaming rights, fans are still waiting for an official streaming date.
'Bhooth Bangla' 175cr India 240cr worldwide
Bhooth Bangla scored big at the box office with ₹175 crore in India and ₹240 crore worldwide.
It's also a special reunion for Kumar and director Priyadarshan (think Bhool Bhulaiyaa vibes).
Adding an emotional touch, Kumar called Asrani's appearance a "salute to that legend," reflecting on their long journey together.