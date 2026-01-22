Kumar Sanu's ex-wife barred from making public accusations
Playback singer Kumar Sanu's ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, has been restrained by the Bombay High Court (along with certain media houses) from writing, speaking, posting, publishing or disseminating any allegedly defamatory, false or slanderous statements about him or his family.
This follows Sanu's ₹50 crore defamation suit after Bhattacharya accused him on YouTube of mistreating her during pregnancy—a claim the court called a "personal tirade" that crossed the line.
What's happening now
Sanu says these interviews hurt his career, leading to canceled international shows.
Bhattacharya's side is asking for mediation, mentioning their son just got married and saying she was shocked by the huge damages claimed.
She plans to defend herself and asked not to be harassed further.
The next court hearing is set for January 28, 2026.
A long history between them
Sanu and Bhattacharya were married, later separated, and divorced—but legal disputes have continued over the years.
This defamation case is just the latest chapter in their ongoing legal battles.