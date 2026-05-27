Kumar survives major crash during formula racing practice in Malaysia
Entertainment
Ajith Kumar, known for his action-packed movies and love for motorsports, survived a major crash during a formula racing practice in Malaysia.
The accident left fans anxious, but also highlighted just how risky his passions can be.
Kumar continues racing despite surgeries
Even after multiple surgeries for serious spinal and leg injuries (from both racing and film stunts), Ajith hasn't slowed down.
He continues to race on tough tracks and perform dangerous stunts in movies like Valimai, despite doctors urging caution.
Fans are now looking forward to his next big project with Aadhik Ravichandran, proving that Ajith's drive is as strong as ever.