Kumar survives major crash during formula racing practice in Malaysia

Kumar continues racing despite surgeries

Even after multiple surgeries for serious spinal and leg injuries (from both racing and film stunts), Ajith hasn't slowed down.

He continues to race on tough tracks and perform dangerous stunts in movies like Valimai, despite doctors urging caution.

Fans are now looking forward to his next big project with Aadhik Ravichandran, proving that Ajith's drive is as strong as ever.