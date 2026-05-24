Kumar to explore sci fi horror in 'Samuk' with Shah

Tumber and Gillis join 'Samuk' team

Samuk is bringing in Hollywood stunt expert Luke Tumber (of Mission: Impossible and Star Wars fame) to amp up the action.

Tumber called Kumar "widely recognized as the Action Hero of India" and says fans can expect powerful storytelling with cutting-edge live-action sequences.

The film's alien will be brought to life by Oscar-nominated effects artist Alec Gillis using hands-on creature effects, so expect an alien that looks as intense as Kumar on screen!