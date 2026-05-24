Kumar to explore sci fi horror in 'Samuk' with Shah
Akshay Kumar is stepping into the world of sci-fi horror with Samuk, a new film mixing aliens, action, and thrills.
Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Kumar alongside Vipul Amrutlal Shah (their first team-up in over a decade), the movie promises something fresh for Indian cinema.
Kumar called the script "fascinating" and said he's excited to dive into a genre that's rarely explored here.
Tumber and Gillis join 'Samuk' team
Samuk is bringing in Hollywood stunt expert Luke Tumber (of Mission: Impossible and Star Wars fame) to amp up the action.
Tumber called Kumar "widely recognized as the Action Hero of India" and says fans can expect powerful storytelling with cutting-edge live-action sequences.
The film's alien will be brought to life by Oscar-nominated effects artist Alec Gillis using hands-on creature effects, so expect an alien that looks as intense as Kumar on screen!