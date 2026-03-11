'Kumbh Mela' fame Monalisa marries Farman in Kerala

Monalisa and Farman first connected on Facebook about a year and a half ago. Their friendship deepened while they were in Kerala working on film projects. Even after Monalisa's sudden internet fame (and some unwanted attention that led her family to bring her home), the two stayed close.

Legalities and notable guests at the ceremony

Police confirmed Monalisa was legally an adult before giving their marriage the green light.

The ceremony saw some notable guests, including Education Minister V Sivankutty and MP AA Rahim.

Their interfaith wedding is being seen as a bold step, especially given all the challenges they faced along the way.