Kunal Kemmu's accidental mother remark sparks outrage: What he said
Entertainment
Kunal Kemmu landed in hot water after saying on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, But motherhood is usually something you plan, unless you become an accidental mother.
He added, You have to plan it right; your planning can't affect the way the world is working.
Many online called his remarks misogynistic and out of touch.
His full statement and context
Kemmu made these comments while discussing Deepika Padukone's request for 8-hour work shifts for actors.
He argued that it's very easy to make these choices with someone else's money, and suggested that producers, not employees, should call the shots.
Social media users quickly pointed out the double standards women face in the industry.
Kemmu, Khan have discussed parenthood before
Interestingly, Kemmu and Khan themselves have discussed parenthood.