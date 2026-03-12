Kunal Kemmu's accidental mother remark sparks outrage: What he said Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

Kunal Kemmu landed in hot water after saying on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, But motherhood is usually something you plan, unless you become an accidental mother.

He added, You have to plan it right; your planning can't affect the way the world is working.

Many online called his remarks misogynistic and out of touch.