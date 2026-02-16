Kunickaa Sadanand announces project with 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Farrhana
Entertainment
Kunickaa Sadanand just announced a new project with Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt, sharing a cheerful "Something exciting coming up, sooon with my Farro" on X.
The news drops right after some online drama involving Sadanand and fans of fellow BB-19 contestant Tanya Mittal.
Drama alert! Mittal's fans accused Sadanand of anti-Mittal posts
Things got heated recently when Mittal's supporters accused Sadanand of sharing anti-Mittal content—accusations she firmly denied.
Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu even called her a "joke," adding to the buzz.
On top of that, Bhatt's rumored off-screen chemistry with Sadanand's son has drawn attention, making everyone extra curious.
Plus, Bhatt's been busy post-BB-19, including a music video with Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal—so all eyes are on what she'll do next.