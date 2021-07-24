Kushal Tandon suffers loss as rain damages Mumbai restaurant

Kushal Tandon owns a restaurant in Mumbai, named Arbour 28

Mumbai rains have destroyed several properties in the city. A similar incident happened with TV star Kushal Tandon, who owns Arbour 28, a restaurant in Mumbai. Heavy rains on July 21 destroyed it, leaving him with a loss of Rs. 25 lakh. To recall, Tandon opened the restaurant in December 2019. Sohail Khan, Hardik Pandya, Krystle D'Souza, Nia Sharma, among others, attended the opening.

Details

Tandon posted about the incident on his Instagram Story

Talking to TOI, Tandon said it was the "extra breeze that was blowing" that day, which actually damaged his property even though the rain wasn't stronger compared to last year. When asked about his loss, he said it was "somewhere in the vicinity of Rs. 20-25 lakh approximately." He also posted about the incident on his Instagram Story with pictures shared by his guard.

Quote

This is what his Insta Story read

Tandon captioned one of the photos on Instagram: "Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured (sic)."

Loss

'Business hasn't been too great due to COVID-19': Tandon

As the pandemic hit many, Tandon's restaurant business also suffered. "After COVID, business hasn't been too great. Moreover, twice it was shut down due to the lockdown," he said. Now, on top of that, he's to bear the recent loss. He further said the restaurant was closed when the incident happened as the opening time limit is 4:00 pm, as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Information

Materials from France were used to build his restaurant

"It was made with lots of love," the Bigg Boss 7 contestant said of the restaurant. Apparently, the cloth material used in the restaurant is from France. Now, Tandon might have to look for something "equivalent" to put Arbour 28 back to its original state. On the work front, he's appeared in several TV soaps like Beyhadh and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

Projects

His 'Bigg Boss' days made him quite popular

Tandon has also done reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. But the most famous one was Bigg Boss 7 where he kept the audience entertained with his fights, controversial exit, and of course, love affair with Gauahar Khan. Khan and Tandon dated each other for a year after the show got over, but then parted ways later.