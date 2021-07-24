Home / News / Entertainment News / Kushal Tandon suffers loss as rain damages Mumbai restaurant
Entertainment

Kushal Tandon suffers loss as rain damages Mumbai restaurant

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 02:33 pm
Kushal Tandon suffers loss as rain damages Mumbai restaurant
Kushal Tandon owns a restaurant in Mumbai, named Arbour 28

Mumbai rains have destroyed several properties in the city. A similar incident happened with TV star Kushal Tandon, who owns Arbour 28, a restaurant in Mumbai. Heavy rains on July 21 destroyed it, leaving him with a loss of Rs. 25 lakh. To recall, Tandon opened the restaurant in December 2019. Sohail Khan, Hardik Pandya, Krystle D'Souza, Nia Sharma, among others, attended the opening.

In this article
Details

Tandon posted about the incident on his Instagram Story

Talking to TOI, Tandon said it was the "extra breeze that was blowing" that day, which actually damaged his property even though the rain wasn't stronger compared to last year. When asked about his loss, he said it was "somewhere in the vicinity of Rs. 20-25 lakh approximately." He also posted about the incident on his Instagram Story with pictures shared by his guard.

Quote

This is what his Insta Story read

Tandon captioned one of the photos on Instagram: "Thanku mumbai rains for doin this to @arbour28mumbai as if COVID was not enough, like Nike, jus do it, you did it too. On brighter side of the story, thankfully no watchman or guard got injured (sic)."

Loss

'Business hasn't been too great due to COVID-19': Tandon

As the pandemic hit many, Tandon's restaurant business also suffered. "After COVID, business hasn't been too great. Moreover, twice it was shut down due to the lockdown," he said. Now, on top of that, he's to bear the recent loss. He further said the restaurant was closed when the incident happened as the opening time limit is 4:00 pm, as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Information

Materials from France were used to build his restaurant

"It was made with lots of love," the Bigg Boss 7 contestant said of the restaurant. Apparently, the cloth material used in the restaurant is from France. Now, Tandon might have to look for something "equivalent" to put Arbour 28 back to its original state. On the work front, he's appeared in several TV soaps like Beyhadh and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

His 'Bigg Boss' days made him quite popular

Tandon has also done reality shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. But the most famous one was Bigg Boss 7 where he kept the audience entertained with his fights, controversial exit, and of course, love affair with Gauahar Khan. Khan and Tandon dated each other for a year after the show got over, but then parted ways later.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Priyanka Chopra sells two apartments for Rs. 7cr, leases office

Latest News

'Hungama 2' review: Paresh Rawal's character should be arrested! Period.

Entertainment

Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics: Presenting her journey

Sports

CBI raids 40 locations in the J&K gun license scam

India

How to make the most of iOS 15's Focus modes

Technology

Yamaha YZF R15 V4 bike found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer: Is Nicole Kidman creating a cult?

Entertainment

It does 'Feel(s) Like Ishq' in this latest Netflix anthology

Entertainment

'Don't Go Yet': Camila Cabello nails it with sultry moves

Entertainment

Kanye launches new album 'Donda' at live event, Kim attends

Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet-led 'Dune' trailer impresses, excites for upcoming universal battle

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Mask kahan hai madam, Kishwer Merchant asks Kangana, gets trolled

Entertainment

After FIR registered, Gauahar Khan's team claims she tested negative

Entertainment

Will marry Pavitra Punia if all goes well: Eijaz Khan

Entertainment

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay blessed with a baby girl

Entertainment

Kushal Tandon News

What are the 'Bigg Boss' previous seasons' winners doing nowadays?

Entertainment

Five celebrities who found love inside 'Bigg Boss' house

Entertainment

#KasautiiZindagiiKay2: Ekta Kapoor begins the search for next Mr. Bajaj

Entertainment

5 times people on streets were more decent than BiggBoss-contestants

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 9 couple Prince Narula and Yuvika get engaged

Entertainment
Trending Topics