KV Vijesh, beloved Kerala theater artist, passes away during training session
Entertainment
KV Vijesh, a respected theater activist and acting coach, died suddenly at 49 after collapsing while leading a drama workshop at Sacred Heart College in Ernakulam.
He was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be revived.
His unexpected passing has left the Kerala arts community deeply saddened.
Who was KV Vijesh?
Originally from Kozhikode and trained at the School of Drama, Vijesh wore many hats—playwright, director, acting mentor, and film lyricist.
He wrote songs like "Kunjoo Kunjoo Pakshi" that resonated with everyday life.
Alongside his wife Kabani, he founded Theatre Beats—which became very popular—helping many young people learn theater.