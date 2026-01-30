'Kyunki Saas...' promo: Mihir's accident leads to shocking twist
A newly released promo for an upcoming Sunday episode of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" teases a major twist—as Tulsi (Smriti Irani) tries her best to not let the properties go to auction, Mihir (Amar Upadhyay) ends up crashing his car into an electric pole while drunk, leaving Tulsi in shock.
Promo teases emotional fallout
In the new promo, Mihir is seen appreciating Tulsi for her efforts before things quickly get tense—a stormy night, a reckless drive through the jungle, and suddenly Mihir's accident.
Tulsi is left in shock as she hears someone desperately calling out Mihir's name.
Still topping the charts
Despite all the drama, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" continues to lead TRP ratings since its July 2025 premiere on Star Plus.
The show stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay alongside a strong supporting cast, pulling in big numbers with a rating of 2.3 and reach of 3.0 in a recent report.