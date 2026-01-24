'Kyunki Saas...': Tulsi steps in to save Pari from Ranvijay's gas trap

Tulsi's timely rescue (and family drama)

Tulsi hears about Pari's situation from Garima and manages to unlock the kitchen door just in time, saving her.

Mihir arrives with the police, leading to Ranvijay's arrest.

Meanwhile, family tensions simmer—Noina is anxious about Ranvijay's shares in the Virani business, and Suchi discovers that Mihir and Tulsi are actually a perfect kundali match.