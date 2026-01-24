'Kyunki Saas...': Tulsi steps in to save Pari from Ranvijay's gas trap
Entertainment
In this episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, things get intense when Ranvijay kidnaps Pari's daughter Garima and traps Pari in a kitchen with a leaking gas stove, all to pressure her over a custody case.
Mihir quickly steps up, kicking Ranvijay out of Shanti Niketan and warning him to stay away.
Tulsi's timely rescue (and family drama)
Tulsi hears about Pari's situation from Garima and manages to unlock the kitchen door just in time, saving her.
Mihir arrives with the police, leading to Ranvijay's arrest.
Meanwhile, family tensions simmer—Noina is anxious about Ranvijay's shares in the Virani business, and Suchi discovers that Mihir and Tulsi are actually a perfect kundali match.