'KZK': Tulsi refuses to go back home in 'Mihir-Tulsi' reunion Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

This episode dives into old wounds and new surprises. Karan, Nandini, and Parth visit Tulsi, hoping she'll come back home, but she stands her ground.

She's still hurt that Mihir never searched for her during the six years Noina took her place. Mihir respects her choice to stay away but isn't giving up just yet.

Meanwhile, Mitali wants full custody of Timsi and secretly records Ritik admitting he's only marrying Munni to have a nanny for their daughter.