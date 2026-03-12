'KZK': Tulsi refuses to go back home in 'Mihir-Tulsi' reunion
This episode dives into old wounds and new surprises. Karan, Nandini, and Parth visit Tulsi, hoping she'll come back home, but she stands her ground.
She's still hurt that Mihir never searched for her during the six years Noina took her place. Mihir respects her choice to stay away but isn't giving up just yet.
Meanwhile, Mitali wants full custody of Timsi and secretly records Ritik admitting he's only marrying Munni to have a nanny for their daughter.
It's an episode about standing up for yourself and seeing unexpected sides of people—like Parth offering Munni and Vaishnavi a ride home, surprising even his friends.
If you're into stories where characters finally put themselves first or show growth in small ways, this one's worth catching up on.