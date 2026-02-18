LA28 chairman Wasserman apologizes for flirty emails with Maxwell
Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA28 Olympics, has apologized after his emails (date not specified in the source) with Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced in the Justice Department's Epstein Files.
He said, "I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell," explaining it was long before her crimes were known.
Emails show Wasserman making flirty remarks to Maxwell
The emails published by the Justice Department show Wasserman making flirty remarks to Maxwell—like asking what it would take to see her in a "tight leather outfit."
Maxwell replied with jokes about massages.
These messages happened years before her conviction (year not specified in the source).
Clarification on ties to Epstein
Wasserman clarified he never had any personal or business ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
LA28's board said the only time they met was during a Clinton Foundation trip to Africa (date not specified in the source).