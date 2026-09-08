LaMontagne collapses during 'Jolene' at Nashville's Ryman, returns in Louisville
Entertainment
Grammy-winning singer Ray LaMontagne collapsed mid-song while performing "Jolene" at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, leaving the crowd stunned.
Thankfully, his team later shared that he's okay and was back on stage the very next night in Louisville.
LaMontagne's team cites dehydration, tour continues
Turns out, dehydration from the heat caused the collapse.
LaMontagne's team updated fans on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support and understanding.
He's still rolling with his Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour, which kicked off in August and wraps up with three shows at New York City's Beacon Theatre in October, performing his debut album Trouble each night.