Lana Del Rey postpones 'Blue Banisters' release, shares cover art

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 12:40 am

Lana Del Rey shared cover art for 'Blue Banisters'; no update on postponed date yet

American singer/songwriter Lana Del Rey had announced in April that she will be releasing her next album, titled Blue Banisters, on July 4—Independence Day in the United States. However, it seems things have been postponed as the Blue Jeans singer has now announced the album will be out "later." In the meanwhile, a new single is coming our way though. Let's dive in!

Post

The cover art features two special figures from her life!

Taking to her social media handles, the singer posted the upcoming album's cover art where she can be seen staring straight into the camera while sitting down. Wearing a yellow gown, the Summertime Sadness star has her German Shepherds, Tex and Mex, on either of her sides. The caption simply said: "TBD," which means "to be declared," "to be disclosed," or "to be decided."

Instagram Post

Check out the album cover art here

Teaser

'Out soonish': She also gave a preview of upcoming single

In another post, Del Rey was seen voicing a new track paired with a slow, piano-led melody. Wishing everyone a "good fourth," the 36-year-old was seen donning a yellow sleeveless top under a yellow shrug along with a pair of blue jeans. The caption informed fans the album will be "out later later" but a new single will be "out soonish."

Twitter Post

Fans were naturally happy with the announcement

Reaction

Fans likened her to a 'folk diva from '70s California'

Notably, the upcoming single will be the fourth single from the album to see the light as Del Rey already released three—Text Book, Wildflower Wildfire, and the title track—earlier. As soon as the cover art and teaser were dropped, the singer started trending on Twitter. One fan wrote, "LANA IS COMING. FR. MY GOD. (sic)" Another user called her "folk diva from '70s California."

Information

This album follows 'Chemtrails Over the Country Club'

Blue Banisters will be Del Rey's eighth studio album, following Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which released on March 19, 2021. For the unversed, the singer had originally shared that her upcoming album will be called Rock Candy Sweet and it will come out on June 1. A few days later, she edited the same photograph with the words Blue Banisters written on it.