'Landlord' isn't casteist, says Vijay Kumar amid backlash
Vijay Kumar has spoken up after some viewers accused his new film "Landlord" of promoting casteism.
The movie, recently released, follows Raachappa (played by Kumar), a father fighting an oppressive landlord in Karnataka.
Critics pointed to scenes showing separate utensils and entry bans as examples of caste bias.
Kumar on why film isn't casteist
Kumar said he never meant for the film to be seen that way: "Caste has become a mirror we keep seeing ourselves in. That has to be removed."
He explained that "Landlord" is about equality and the Constitution—not class divides—and hopes people look deeper than just surface details.
Director Jadeshaa K Hampi uses real struggles from the past, like panchayat control and social barriers, to highlight issues still relevant today.
Actor credits director for tackling tough conversations
Kumar also wants audiences to think beyond short clips and reflect on the bigger themes: "I am a worker in cinema. I am not here as a hero. I want to play various characters on screen,"
He credits director Hampi for bringing these tough conversations to screen and encourages viewers—especially Gen Z—to engage with history thoughtfully.