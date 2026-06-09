Law student Gangurde dies after collapsing at Mumbai Klangkuenstler concert
Entertainment
A night out at the Klangkuenstler techno concert in Mumbai turned tragic when 28-year-old law student Vrishabh Gangurde collapsed and died.
His 31-year-old woman companion also became seriously ill but is now stable.
Police say heavy drinking and possibly banned substances might have played a role.
Space Bound faces FIR for negligence
Event organizer Space Bound, along with its CEO and a senior manager, now faces an FIR for negligence.
Investigators found the concert didn't have basic emergency medical support like ambulances or trained first-aid staff, something required by law.
Officials believe this lack of quick help may have cost Vrishabh his life, raising fresh concerns about safety and substance use at music events.