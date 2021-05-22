Composer Raam Laxman passes away; Salman Khan condoles death

Veteran music composer Raam Laxman has passed away.

Veteran music composer Raam Laxman, known for his music in films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyaar Kiya, passed away at his residence in Nagpur on May 22. Laxman, whose real name is Vijay Patil, was 78 and died of cardiac arrest. His son Amar confirmed the news and informed that he had taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

His son said in a statement, "He had taken the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, six days ago. There was no problem at that time, but when he came home, he developed weakness. His parameters were dropping. Doctors were attending at home." Initially, a duo, his partner Raam aka Surendra, passed away in 1976. However, Laxman kept his name to honor him.

Many from the film industry took to social media and offered their condolences. Actor Salman Khan wrote, "Ram Laxman, music director of my successful films like maine pyaar kiya, patthar ke phool, hum saath saath hain, hum apke hain kaun has sadly passed away. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to the bereaved family."

Mangeshkar posted a heartfelt message on Twitter after his death. She wrote, "I just came to know that very talented and popular musician Ram Laxman ji (Vijay Patil) is no more. I am deeply saddened after hearing this." She also recalled working with the veteran composer on many popular songs. Rajshri Films, which collaborated with him extensively, also paid their tributes.

The duo worked with an orchestra band and was discovered by the famous Marathi personality Dada Kondke. Raam passed away soon after they signed the film Agent Vinod (1977), but his name stayed. Laxman collaborated with Mangeshkar in many hit numbers, including Maye Ni Maye and Didi Tera Dewar Deewana. He gave the music for Marathi films like Tumcha Aamcha Jamla, Aali Angaavar etc.