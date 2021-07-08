Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Breakpoint' to show Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi's historic Wimbledon win
'Breakpoint' to show Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi's historic Wimbledon win

Pallabi Chatterjee
Nitesh Tiwari is returning with another sports drama. This time his focus will be on tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. Tiwari is teaming up with his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (known for Panga, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi) for this drama. Whether it will be a film or an entire series is not known yet, but it'll be an OTT release.

Titled Breakpoint, it's eyeing a release on ZEE5, which came to limelight because of Salman Khan's dud titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and the reunion episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Both Tiwari and his wife took to their social media accounts to announce this venture. "Excited and honoured to bring the untold story of tennis legends," the Chhichhore creator wrote, while Ashwiny expressed her gratitude.

"I'm honoured and filled with immense gratitude to play my part in bringing this incredible story of the legendary pair of @leanderpaesand @mbhupathi to the world along with @niteshtiwari22 on #ZEE5," she wrote. Bhupathi's wife reacted with hurray emoji to Ashwiny's post. This project will circle around their historic Wimbledon win in 1999, and will be a BTS type of narrative about the same.

Before this, Paes had tweeted a photo featuring him and Bhupathi, earlier today, holding their Wimbledon trophies. He wrote, "22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud!," tagging Bhupathi. In reply, the Chennai native remarked, "That was special... Do you think it's time to write another chapter?"

No other detail is out yet. This project by the Tiwaris gets added to the long list of sport biopics that are coming up in the upcoming months. Taapsee Pannu is leading a film called Shabaash Mithu, which will be on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Srijit Mukherji is helming this venture. Before that, '83 will release, which would chronicle India's 1983 world cup win.

