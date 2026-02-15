'Lenin' Valentine's Day poster sparks delay rumors
Entertainment
Lenin, the upcoming Telugu action drama starring Akhil Akkineni, just dropped a new Valentine's Day poster—but fans noticed the May 1, 2026 release date is missing. This has sparked talk of a possible delay.
The film is directed by Murali Kishore Abburu and now features Bhagyashri/Bhagyashree Borse as the female lead after Sreeleela exited the project.
More on the film
While Lenin was first set for May, the makers have indicated a summer 2026 theatrical release, and the lead actress was changed during production.
The team has not announced a release date for the first single.
Expect classic village-action vibes, and music by Thaman.