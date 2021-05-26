Home / News / Entertainment News / Lindsay Lohan making her comeback, tapped for Netflix's Christmas rom-com
Lindsay Lohan, last seen in Among the Shadows (2019), is apparently making a proper comeback to acting now. The 34-year-old has been tapped to play the lead role in an untitled Christmas romantic comedy movie. The rest of the cast and release date for the Netflix film is still not confirmed. However, it's expected to release just in time for Christmas next year.

She will be playing a 'spoiled hotel heiress'

Netflix recently teased the official synopsis of the film on social media. Lohan will be playing a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress." But, she has a terrible ski accident, and forgets her entire life due to amnesia. Her character is taken care of by a handsome lodge owner, who also has a daughter. Of course, the movie takes place with a holiday backdrop.

The film will be produced by Brad Krevoy (MPCA) and Michael Damian (Riviera Films). They are the driving force behind many Netflix Christmas movies like A Christmas Prince franchise, Operation Christmas Drop, and A Castle for Christmas. Janeen Damian, known for Hallmark Channel's A Christmas Waltz, will be directing it. Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe are the executive producers for the upcoming Netflix flick.

Lohan catapulted to fame after starring in the 1998 reboot of The Parent Trap. She was just 11 then. After this, she did many hit films like Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls, which cemented Lohan's status as an A-list star, and made her a household name in Hollywood. But her drugs and alcohol addiction snatched it all away.

To get away from the media circus around her and get a fresh start, Lohan even moved abroad in 2014 and lived in Europe and UAE. After possibly reassembling her life, she wanted to return to celluloid, a wish she had expressed in 2019 on CNN's New Year's Eve special. "(I want to) come back to America and start filming again," Lohan had shared.

