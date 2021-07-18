Hina's 'Lines' trailer: Bringing impact of cross-border conflict to fore

'Lines' trailer sheds light on tense Indo-Pak relations and their effect on the people

Television and film actress Hina Khan is turning co-producer with her next digital movie Lines. To premiere as part of the Voot Select Film Festival on July 29, the cross-border conflict film will see Khan play the lead role of Nazia, a Kashmiri girl. It also stars Farida Jalal and Rishi Bhutani. Makers released the trailer of the film on Saturday. Here's the breakdown.

Nazia wants to reunite grandmother with sister living in Pakistan

The less-than-a-minute clip begins with Nazia trying to fulfill her grandmother's wish of meeting her sister who lives in Pakistan. She contacts a man there, requesting him to make this union possible. Interestingly, the sisters' union also sparks a romantic union in Nazia's life. But everything goes astray with the beginning of the Kargil War in the summer of 1999.

Story takes a tragic turn with Kargil War bittering relations

Nazia gets married across the border but the war obviously bitters the relation between the two countries. We see her traveling across snowy landscapes, probably to reach her in-laws' residence. In one scene, Khan says she wished she woke up one day to find there were no lines between India-Pakistan. Hussain Khan has helmed this movie written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi.

'Can't wait for you all to watch LINES,' wrote Khan

Plight of Kashmiri people gets highlighted from their perspective

The Indo-Pak conflict and its impact on the people literally and figuratively getting divided is not a new subject. But what gives Lines its distinct identity is its stand. Khan can be heard lamenting how the whole issue has left Kashmir divided from a Kashmiri perspective. While the actual tonality will be revealed in the movie, this take is fresh and humane.

Khan recently won hearts with 'Baarish Ban Jaana'

To note, the poster of Lines was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival and it has been co-produced under Khan's banner Hiro's Faar Better Films. Earlier, the former Bigg Boss contestant called it a "story of a naive young girl, who makes her journey through the challenges created by mankind." Separately, Khan has been enjoying the success of her romantic song Baarish Ban Jaana.

