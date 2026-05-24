Lizzo performs, shines at Cannes amfAR gala supporting AIDS research
Entertainment
Lizzo made a statement at the amfAR gala in Cannes, showing up as both a performer and red carpet standout.
The annual event, which supports AIDS research and has raised nearly $300 million since 1993, saw Lizzo embrace her "lady in blue" vibe with a look that definitely got people talking.
Wun gown and 2,000 lab-grown diamonds
She wore a striking cobalt blue Robert Wun gown featuring a corset top, fishtail skirt, and unique cone details.
Her accessories included sheer gloves with sculpted hands and an Anabela Chan necklace decked out with 2,000 lab-grown diamonds.
With her cropped pixie cut and layered jewelry adding extra flair, Lizzo also took the stage to perform "Don't Make Me Love U," proving she can own both the runway and the mic.