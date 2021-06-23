Home / News / Entertainment News / Who is Sylvie Laufeydottir? 'Loki' Episode 3 raises many questions
Entertainment

Who is Sylvie Laufeydottir? 'Loki' Episode 3 raises many questions

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 03:13 pm
Who is Sylvie Laufeydottir? 'Loki' Episode 3 raises many questions
Overall episode falls flat in comparison, but gives necessary links to puzzle

Ever since the variant in Loki was revealed to be a blonde woman with a one-horned headband and green suit, fans have been speculating about her identity. While its third episode, dropped earlier today on Disney+, featured her through its entire 41-minute runtime, we were just left with more questions. Also, did we hear that right about the TVA? Read on to find out.

In this article
God of Mischief

Loki stops 'Lady Loki' from succeeding but causes blunder

Picking up from where we left, the lady in the cloak (Sophia Di Martino) travels back to TVA headquarters from the apocalypse in 2050's Alabama. We see from a flashback scene that she was trying to find out about the time-keepers from Hunter C-30 whom she had abducted. But before she can reach a heavily-guarded door (possibly time-keepers' quarters), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stops her.

Problem

They end up on a moon headed toward apocalypse

TVA Judge Renslayer is about to slay them both when Loki uses the variant's tem pad to escape. The only problem is they land up on Lamentis-1, a moon about to be destroyed. Also, the tem pad is low on "juice," effectively minimizing their chances of surviving. Now they must try to not kill each other and work together to escape the doomed rock.

Details

'Love is a dagger,' says Loki 'the philosopher'

The third episode is more of a filler episode, standing 10 minutes shorter than previous ones. We find out Martino calls herself Sylvie and has self-taught the magic tricks. Loki and Sylvie go from bickering like children to coming up with weird metaphors. "Love is a dagger," is something only drunk Loki could say! But it is Sylvie's identity that draws the most attention.

Speculation

Is Sylvie the Enchantress or Loki's other version?

The name Sylvie led many to believe Martino might be Sylvie Lushton, a teenager who got her powers from Loki and took on the name and style of Amora, the real Enchantress. On the other hand, comic fans suspect the character is Sylvie Laufeydottir, a variant of Loki Laufeyson. This is supported by Sylvie saying she does not refer to herself as Loki anymore.

Information

Evidence suggests she is Sylvie Laufeydottir and not Sylvie Lushton

However, evidence suggests she's Sylvie Laufeydottir. In the second episode, hawk-eyed fans noticed there was a file named "Sylvie Laufeydottir" when Loki was studying case files. Moreover, Laufeydottir means "Laufey's daughter," similar to how Loki's surname is Laufeyson because he is Frost Giant Laufey's son.

Verdict

Crucial fact about TVA revealed; episode gets 3.5/5

Apart from the buzz around Martino's role, the episode is somewhat off-putting. Why do two powerful sorcerors need to board a train to highjack it? Interestingly, Loki finds out all workers at TVA are not creations of the time-keepers as Mobius (Owen Wilson) thinks but are actually former variants! It'll be nice to see Loki dismantle the "all-powerful" corporation in upcoming episodes. Verdict: 3.5/5.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Happy Birthday, Tanmay Bhat: King of comedy and controversies

Latest News

WTC final, Day 6: India lose Kohli, Pujara and Rahane

Sports

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India

Auto

iQOO 3 now starts at Rs. 17,500 in India

Technology

'Snake Eyes' trailer: Henry Golding turns 'G.I. Joe' silent ninja

Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan bags lead role in love-story 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Happy Birthday, Tanmay Bhat: King of comedy and controversies

Entertainment

Kangana reacts to 'Thalaivi' getting 'U' certificate for Tamil release

Entertainment

#BanGrahanWebSeries: Trouble for Hotstar series 'Grahan', SGPC calls for ban

Entertainment

'Shanti': Nikki Tamboli, Millind Gaba's peppy track makes you groove

Entertainment

'Apne 2' eyeing 2022 release, Himesh Reshammiya to give music

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Lady Loki's poster released right ahead of 'Loki' episode three

Entertainment

'Loki' episode-2: Story intensifies; a crucial character enters the game

Entertainment

No Tom Hiddleston's Loki in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Entertainment

'Loki' finally debuts, God of Mischief gets his 'glorious purpose'

Entertainment
Trending Topics