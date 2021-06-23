Who is Sylvie Laufeydottir? 'Loki' Episode 3 raises many questions

Overall episode falls flat in comparison, but gives necessary links to puzzle

Ever since the variant in Loki was revealed to be a blonde woman with a one-horned headband and green suit, fans have been speculating about her identity. While its third episode, dropped earlier today on Disney+, featured her through its entire 41-minute runtime, we were just left with more questions. Also, did we hear that right about the TVA? Read on to find out.

Loki stops 'Lady Loki' from succeeding but causes blunder

Picking up from where we left, the lady in the cloak (Sophia Di Martino) travels back to TVA headquarters from the apocalypse in 2050's Alabama. We see from a flashback scene that she was trying to find out about the time-keepers from Hunter C-30 whom she had abducted. But before she can reach a heavily-guarded door (possibly time-keepers' quarters), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stops her.

They end up on a moon headed toward apocalypse

TVA Judge Renslayer is about to slay them both when Loki uses the variant's tem pad to escape. The only problem is they land up on Lamentis-1, a moon about to be destroyed. Also, the tem pad is low on "juice," effectively minimizing their chances of surviving. Now they must try to not kill each other and work together to escape the doomed rock.

'Love is a dagger,' says Loki 'the philosopher'

The third episode is more of a filler episode, standing 10 minutes shorter than previous ones. We find out Martino calls herself Sylvie and has self-taught the magic tricks. Loki and Sylvie go from bickering like children to coming up with weird metaphors. "Love is a dagger," is something only drunk Loki could say! But it is Sylvie's identity that draws the most attention.

Is Sylvie the Enchantress or Loki's other version?

The name Sylvie led many to believe Martino might be Sylvie Lushton, a teenager who got her powers from Loki and took on the name and style of Amora, the real Enchantress. On the other hand, comic fans suspect the character is Sylvie Laufeydottir, a variant of Loki Laufeyson. This is supported by Sylvie saying she does not refer to herself as Loki anymore.

Evidence suggests she is Sylvie Laufeydottir and not Sylvie Lushton

However, evidence suggests she's Sylvie Laufeydottir. In the second episode, hawk-eyed fans noticed there was a file named "Sylvie Laufeydottir" when Loki was studying case files. Moreover, Laufeydottir means "Laufey's daughter," similar to how Loki's surname is Laufeyson because he is Frost Giant Laufey's son.

Crucial fact about TVA revealed; episode gets 3.5/5

Apart from the buzz around Martino's role, the episode is somewhat off-putting. Why do two powerful sorcerors need to board a train to highjack it? Interestingly, Loki finds out all workers at TVA are not creations of the time-keepers as Mobius (Owen Wilson) thinks but are actually former variants! It'll be nice to see Loki dismantle the "all-powerful" corporation in upcoming episodes. Verdict: 3.5/5.