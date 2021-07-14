'Loki' Season 2 is officially coming to Disney+, netizens rejoice

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 07:20 pm

'Loki': With the finale of Season-1, came good news!

Tom Hiddleston-led Marvel series Loki has been a sensation, staying the talk of the internet town throughout its run on Disney+ Hotstar. The "Most Popular Show" as per IMDb premiered its last episode today, and the mid-credit scene confirmed season two is coming. And of course, Marvel lovers have lost their calm by now and the show has been trending on Twitter ever since.

Twitter Post

Hiddleston's recent message had raised suspicions about a second season

Announcement

This is how everyone knew 'Loki' had been renewed

Neither Marvel Studios nor Disney+ gave any official announcement. However, a mid-credit scene in the show's last episode declared Loki was coming back. This makes Loki the first Marvel series to get a confirmed renewal. Interestingly, the multiverse link shown here will easily connect future Marvel films like Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: Far From Home. But, let's see how.

Possibilities

'Loki' finale also sets stage for MCU's leap into multiverse

Coming to Spider-Man's third stand-alone movie in the MCU, reports had been abuzz that we'd see former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, alongside Tom Holland. While Garfield clarified he wasn't coming, the casting of Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) hints at the amalgamation/clash of multiverses. Also, the title of Strange's second movie literally has the word "Multiverse" in it. Plus, there's the Wanda factor.

Information

Wanda can transcend the multiverse as per the comics

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who last appeared in the now Emmy-nominated series WandaVision is a nexus being, which means she can transcend the multiverse. She is set to appear in Dr. Strange's next movie. In fact, Hiddleston as Loki is also rumored to feature there.

Reception

Theories, memes, jokes, appreciation posts filled social media

No matter what the future holds, netizens are beyond elated in the present. Given the love Owen Wilson's character has for jet skis in the series, one user demanded he gets to ride one in season two. Another user noted it all began because Hulk hated the stairs (Avengers: Endgame reference). Some also lamented the long wait before the next season arrives.

Twitter Post

Check out one such tweet celebrating the news

Spoiler alert

Recap: Sylvie's call to kill Kang unleashes multiple parallel realities

To give a recap of Loki season one finale, we finally meet Kang the Conqueror, MCU's upcoming mega-villain, as the one controlling the Sacred Timeline. He warns Loki and Sylvie that killing him would break the unitary flow of the timeline and unleash multiversal wars. But Sylvie, too hung up on revenge, kills him anyway, sparking the creation of countless parallel realities.