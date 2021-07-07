'Loki': Episode-5 gives some answers, prepares stage for huge finale

'Loki' episode five takes the plot ahead, gets 4/5 stars

The penultimate episode of Disney+ Loki leaves us desperately waiting for the finale, which by the looks of it, is going to be an epic offering. In case you've not watched it, proceed with caution. The last episode ended with the Time-Keepers being fake, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) getting pruned. Will Sylvie be able to save them? Here's our review.

Lokiverse

Pruned Loki wakes up in void, is greeted by Lokis

The Norse Trickster, as seen in the post-credit scene of the fourth episode, isn't dead after being pruned, but in a void before the end of time. He is greeted by an old Loki, a kid Loki, and even an alligator Loki. We learn Lokis from all timelines are captured by the TVA and sent here, where they die at the hands of Alioth.

Information

Is Kid Loki an introduction to the Young Avengers?

The arrival of Kid Loki in the previous episode has led to speculations that Marvel is introducing the Young Avengers one by one. We're getting other members of the group soon, like Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, or Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani).

Plot

'Battle of the Lokis' is thoroughly enjoyable

President Loki, from the posters, emerges at one point and we are also blessed with a naturally chaotic "battle of the Lokis" scene. While 2012 Loki plans to kill the "cloud monster," Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is betrayed by Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who then prunes herself to find Loki. Mobius is also in the void and our gray heroes team up to uproot TVA.

Representation

Getting another man-woman pairing was tad bit disappointing

Director Kate Herron gives a small but significant scene to Loki and Sylvie, after Loki's failed confession in episode four. It's great to see two fragile beings, finally finding someone they can trust, but for MCU's first bisexual star to be paired up with a woman (bisexual nonetheless) is a tad bit disappointing. Given Loki-Mobius's sparkling chemistry, makers surely could have done something here.

Verdict

Composer Natalie Holt especially impresses, episode gets 4/5

Music has always been a plus point for the show but composer Natalie Holt (Journey's End, Herself), excels herself in this 49-minute-long episode. Impressive acting, memorable quips, polished CGI, and action- all contribute to Loki being the most popular show right now. The grand scale of things feeds into the possible massive ending the show is about to get next Wednesday. Verdict: 4/5.