'Loki' roundup: God of Mischief 'mural'-ed in Italy, other details

Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki in new Marvel series

The hype around Loki is high, very high! And, we have to wait for just a day to welcome the God of Mischief on our screens. To maintain the rhythm around the Disney+ Hotstar series, makers have been dropping teasers frequently. His fans too are doing their part. For example, an artist has made a beautiful and massive wall painting of Loki in Italy.

Information

The painting is on a building in Porta Genova, Milan

The gorgeous Loki wall painting was projected on a building in Porta Genova, Milan. It shows him in two different colors, flashing his iconic mischievous grin. It went viral last week, but till date, there are no details about who's behind this mural.

Instagram Post

Marvel fans are demanding never to take down this artwork

Analysis

Teaser: Fans were quick to notice Loki is gender fluid

Coming to one of the latest teasers that have impressed all. In it, Loki confirms his gender fluidity in a Time Variance Authority file. In the 'sex' section, we see the word "fluid." Also, when Mobius tells him, "You've literally stabbed people in the back like fifty times," the trickster gets surprised for a while, and responds, "I'd never do it again!" Yeah right!

Twitter Post

You can trust me, says Loki (umm...what?)

Reactions

'Thank you, #Marvel, for actually reading Norse mythology'

Comic book fans would know Loki's non-binary identity was already out in Thor & Loki: The Tenth Realm. His father Odin called Loki both his "son" and "daughter." Twitter is definitely on board with this conformation. One user said, "Loki's been gender fluid. It's a very common thing in Norse mythology, actually." Meanwhile, another added, "Thank you, #Marvel, for actually reading Norse mythology."

Reviews

Early reviews: 'The best first TV episode for Marvel Studios'

While Loki releases tomorrow, early critic reviews are already out. Many praised Hiddleston and Owen Wilson's chemistry, but a few were disappointed about the lack of action scenes in the first two episodes. "Loki has hands down my favorite first TV episode for Marvel Studios yet. Tom Hiddleston is just too good," one reviewer said. The series follows Loki in an alternate MCU timeline.

Details

Here's what we know about the upcoming 'Loki' series

Once there, Loki finds himself in conflict with Time Variance Authority. The cast includes Hiddleston, Wilson, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, and Richard Grant. Being Marvel Studios' first-ever villain-centric project, Hiddleston teased in 2018 the series will have villains "more formidable than Thanos." The series will have a six-episode run, with one releasing every Wednesday. The first two episodes are almost an hour long each.

Fun details

Interesting: Hiddleston's Indian connection; Loki responsible for today's internet shutdown?

Hiddleston recently revealed his Indian connection, and ensured a huge viewerbase for his series. Choosing Chennai as his favorite Indian city, he said his "akka (elder sister) used to live there...been there a few times." Meanwhile, fans are so psyched about Loki that they jokingly held him responsible for today's internet shutdown, and said, "Internet goes down on #Loki eve...god of mischief playing games?"